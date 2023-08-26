VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The 48th annual Frog Follies hosted its Celebrity Frog Race on Saturday.

The race was held at the Vanderburgh 4H Center and our own Wayne Hart and Stacey May took part.

Stacey released the frog while Wayne chased it to the finish line with a feather in his mouth.

Unfortunately, he was beaten by another team.

The races have a long history at the Frog Follies.

“We started them back in 1975. And we’ve done it as a novelty deal. And like the Rod Run was first called Der E’ville Iron Street Rod Fest for the German heritage in Evansville. But then everybody got to know it by the name of the Frog Follies. And that’s where it is right now,” said founding member Rick Bonenberger.

The Frog Follies has grown to an event hosting about 3,000 registered street rods.

The tradition continues on Sunday.