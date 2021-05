EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) In just a few months, Frog Follies will return to Evansville. The annual car show was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frog Follies will be held at the Vanderburgh County 4H Center on August 27-29. Tickets are $5 per person.

The event has been around since 1975. Since 2010, organizers have boasted that the Frog Follies “is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!”