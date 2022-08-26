EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – You may have seen them rolling down the road, the pre-49 street rods are here for the annual Frog Follies event.

This is the 47th year of the event, which is touted as the largest pre-49 street rod event anywhere in the world.

There were just 44 cars when it opened in 1975, but now it averages over 4,000 with cars even from Australia and Canada.

Money raised over the year has totaled over $2 million given to local charities as well as scholarships to Tri-state students pursuing a career in the automotive industry.

The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, located at 201 East Boonville New Harmony Road.