FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Every since he was just a boy, Kentucky teen Dakota Hayden has had a love for music. Now- Hayden, 17, will get his chance to compete on the biggest stage of his career- American Idol.

Hayden says he remembers his grandfather’s influence getting him into talent contests at school and nearby Owensboro before his family started urging him to launch a recording career. From there, Hayden says he worked up the nerve and emotion to audition for American Idol.

Hayden says he’s excited to share his music with such a large audience. Dakota Hayden will be among the performers vying for a ticket to Hollywood on Sunday’s episode of American Idol, airing on ABC 25 at 7:00 p.m. Central.

Eyewitness News Ryan Witry will have more from Dakota and his journey before and after American Idol on ABC 25 and the CW 7.