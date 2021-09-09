From Red Devils to Scarlet Knights: how Gavin Wimsatt graduated so early in the school year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- It may be hard to believe for some Owensboro High School fans, Gavin Wimsatt has played his final snap at Rash Stadium.

On Thursday, the Owensboro Public School Board formally voted to approve Wimsatt’s request to play at Rutgers, citing an extraordinary opportunity and ending his high school career.

School officials say Wimsatt was just two credits shy of the requirements to graduate but met with school officials in August to discuss ways to get the remaining credits. The solution? Online learning, allowing Wimsatt to finish the classes last week and clear his path to New Jersey.

Though Wimsatt is still just days removed from high school, experts say he may already be eligible to play for the Scarlet Knights this fall. Indiana University’s Galen Clavio says it’s not unheard of for high schoolers to graduate up to a year early just to play in the NCAA or be a part of a collegiate roster.

OPS public information officer Jared Revlett says Wimsatt is the second person to graduate early through an extraordinary opportunity but the first to do so for sports. In addition to his enrollment, Wimsatt reportedly also signed a name/image/likeness deal, rumored to be worth at least $100,000.

Revlett says Wimsatt’s NIL deal did not have any impact on the decision to let him graduate early or to consider his situation an extraordinary opportunity. While Wimsatt may not be a Red Devil football player anymore, Revlett says Wimsatt is welcome to come back to Owensboro to walk across the stage with his now former classmates at commencement next Spring.