NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – With temperatures still dangerously cold outside, some residents may forget to keep an eye on what’s going on inside the home. Plumbing experts are warning homeowners and tenants of the dangers of frozen pipes.

Frozen pipes can burst, causing water damage. They also come with a hefty price tag. However, there are simple things that can help prevent this potential disaster. Experts say to keep cabinet doors open to circulate heat. They also recommend turning your heat up a bit more than normal and make sure your vent windows around the foundations of your home are closed.

“If (a burst pipe is) in the upstairs, it’s going to flood your ceilings. If it’s downstairs, it’ll fill your floors up,” says Joe Bayer, owner of Bayer’s Plumbing. “That means you could have to get new wood floors or cabinets; it’s pretty bad.”

Bayer suggests that if you have to leave your home unattended, turn your water main off to avoid coming home to an unwanted surprise caused by burst pipes.