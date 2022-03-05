EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Demonstrators gathered outside CenterPoint Energy in Evansville Sunday sharing their frustrations over high energy bills.

Several protests have been held over the past few weeks over what customers say are outrageously high bills. Della Sandage organized today’s protest and says high bills are impacting their quality of life.

Sandage says she and many other customers will continue protesting until they feel like their voices have been heard.

“We have people on a fixed income,” says Sandage. “We have seen as much as people’s bills tripling despite less or same usage from previous months or last year.”

Eyewitness News also reached out to CenterPoint Energy. They sent us the following statement: “We recognize customers’ frustrations and continue to provide the facts and factors impacting customers bills.”

CenterPoint recently stated that part of the reason customer’s bills have increased is because the cost of natural gas has also gone up.