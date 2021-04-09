Frustrations up among some Kentucky unemployment claimers after new site shuts down

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Frustrations are rising tonight with Kentucky’s new un-employment system.

It’s shut down for four days after the governor’s office says hackers tried to get into the system to possibly steal customer information.

“It’s just one thing after another,” said Sam Green of Owensboro. Since we last spoke with him about his issues getting unemployment insurance earlier this year, he says he’s heard from state officials, but no resolution yet.

“I talked to a lady, twice, and she had turned it over to somebody in Frankfort that I was supposed to hear back from within a week. That’s been three weeks ago,” he recalled.

He thought the new website would help, but it shut down before he was able to log on.

“I couldn’t even get logged in to the site, and before I could get logged in, then the site’s down,” Green said.

The website closing for four days is the latest hurdle in Kentucky’s issues with unemployment insurance, after state officials say hackers tried to get personal info through pin numbers, by testing weak or obvious four digit combinations.

“U.I. systems across the United States have become targets of massive fraud,” said Amy Cubbage, General Counsel for the Governor’s Office. She also says other states like Illinois and Kansas have had similar problems with potential data breaches and fraud, and that stopping fraudulent claims is a major issue.

“It takes, unfortunately, time away from processing valid claims, but they are not soing to stop, they are sophisticated and more relentless,” she said.

Kentuckians filing claims will need to make a new 12 digit password, verify email addresses, and use a new eight digit pin number that will be mailed to them. Green hopes his issues can be resolved once its back online.

“I’m sure there’s quite a few things they could do to make it better,” says Green.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)