HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners (SNPartners), a full-service John Deere dealer group, will open a new store in Wayne City on May 1.

The 50,000-square-foot facility will replace the company’s existing Wayne City location, and is expected to provide more jobs to the area. A release says the newly constructed facility will include an equipment showroom, shop, parts storage and division offices as well as a dedicated training area that will be used for educational purposes and workshops.

SNPartners serve 73 counties in Illinois and Missouri with a total of 27 operating locations.