Funding approved to help Woodland Park residents move out

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Local leaders are working to help residents at Woodland Park Apartments move out of the complex.

The Evansville City Council approved funding that would help tenants pay off any bills that could stand in their way from getting a new home. Earlier this year, CenterPoint Energy threatened to cut off electricity to the complex for all residents after management did not pay an overdue bill.

Under the council’s plan, households will be able to get up to $500, but they said that the money would go directly to the companies that are owed money instead of the residents. The funding is still in the process of being finalized, it is expected to take about a month to complete.