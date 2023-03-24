HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In this day and age, scams of all kinds have continued to fool Americans into giving away their hard-earned money.

Unsurprisingly, con artists have been preying on unsuspecting victims in the Tri-State area as well. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam that takes advantage of caring and good-hearted people.

Deputies say they took a report from someone who received a call claiming the sheriff’s office was raising money for their employees and their families. The sheriff’s office, however, is not conducting any fundraisers by phone, officials say.

“There is no such approved fundraising effort underway at this time,” the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post.

Several people commented under the awareness post on Facebook. One commenter showed concern, saying that when funds are needed, they are afraid to give.

If you are ever unsure about the validity of any solicitation, deputies say to find contact information for that organization from an independent source and contact the organization directly to verify.