Fundraiser underway to bring Hoosier Spirit Two to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville P47 Foundation, in conjunction with the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, launched a new drive to help fund the costs to bring Hoosier Spirit Two to Evansville.

Hoosier Spirit Two is one of more than 6,000 P47s built at the Republic Aviation Plant in Evansville that helped win World War 2. Recently the Smithsonian Channel filmed a documentary about Hoosier Spirit Two.

People who donate to the drive will receive a donation certificate. To learn more, click here.