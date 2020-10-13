Fundraising begins for Newburgh dog park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Pippero Pup Park announced fundraising has begun for a new, one acre, gated “pup park” to be located within Friedman Park in Newburgh.

The Warrick Parks Foundation says a dog park is the most requested addition at local parks and they hope to build a dog park within Friedman Park that they can be proud of and use for years to come. Renderings made available on their website show the dog park would feature an area for small dogs and a larger area for large dogs, as well as a shaded area.

The dog park would be built near existing parking, trails, and the Friedman Park west pavilion. The parks foundation says the dog park would provide a safe location for dogs to play with a variety of breeds and breed types, along with a social center for dog owners, and promote interest in the Warrick Parks Foundation.

The announcement comes just after a ribbon cutting ceremony at Woodmere Dog Park, located on the State Hospital ground in Evansville. That park is expected to open in phases in 2021.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

