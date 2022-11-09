MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest.

His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was a member of the (812) Street Crew, a group known to put on car meets in Evansville. According to his obituary, Zack often volunteered.

“Zack had a servant’s heart, always ready to lend a helping hand or volunteer,” it states. “As a 10 year 4-H member and an active FFA member, he spent hours working with and showing livestock, as well as other projects.”

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at First Christian Church, 1403 Country Club Rd., Mt. Vernon, Ind. with Pastor Rick Sellers officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, Ind. and from 9:00 am until 10:00 am service time on Saturday at the church.

Click here to learn more about Zack Allyn and his life in a full obituary.