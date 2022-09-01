HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Arrangements have been made for Chad Edward Holmes, 44, one of the victims of the Harbor House shooting.

An obituary from Tomblinson Funeral Home states that Holmes attended church at Harbor House in Henderson. His obituary says he enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and hunting.

Funeral home officials say services will be on September 2, 11 a.m., at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bill Robertson officiating. His obituary says burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be on September 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.