HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Funeral services for the flight instructor involved in last week’s deadly plane crash in Ohio County have been announced.

22-year-old Timothy Allan McKellar, Jr. was an instructor with Eagle Flight Academy, was supervising 18-year-old student Connor W. Quisenberry as he worked to complete night flight hours when officials say their plane flew into inclement weather and crashed.

According to Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, services for McKellar will be held on Wednesday, October 4. Funeral services for Quisenberry were held on Sunday in Hartford.

McKellar’s family has requested that flowers not be sent for visitation or funeral services. They have instead asked that donations be made to the funeral home.