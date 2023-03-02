HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro city employee killed in a crash at the intersection of East Parish Avenue and Leitchfield Road will be laid to rest next week.

A visitation for Billy Tyler will take place at the James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday at 1 to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday. The funeral will be held on Monday following the visitation.

Tyler was the crew leader for the Owensboro street department. City officials say Tyler was clearing debris from the Roadway Wednesday morning due to a complaint when he was hit by a vehicle.

For more information on Tyler’s funeral arrangements, click here.