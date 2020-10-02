Funeral arrangements announced for Sheriff Ricki Allen

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Former Muhlenberg County Sheriff Ricki Allen will be laid to rest Saturday at the Muhlenberg County High School west campus football field in Greenville at 2:00 p.m.

Allen died Tuesday at the age of 52. There will be no visitation but family and friends wishing to attend are asked to wear a mask. Allen will be buried at Bethlehem Cemetery. Condolences can be made online.

