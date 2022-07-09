MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Zachary Cook, the man fatally struck by lightning in Hopkins County, will be laid to rest this weekend.

According to his obituary, Zachary enjoyed many things in life such as riding and racing four wheelers and dirt bikes, boating and camping, and shooting and hunting. It also states that he loved spending time with family and friends, especially on their backporch hangouts.

His visitation and funeral is set for Sunday, July 10 at the Barnett-Stother Funeral Home in Madisonville, Ky. The visitation starts at 10 a.m. and funeral is at 1 p.m.