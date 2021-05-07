Funeral date set for Tri-state Sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor

LEWISPORT, Ky (WEHT) – A funeral date has been set for a man killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin D. Young, 21, of Hawesville, Kentucky, was accounted for on August 19, 2019.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Young was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Young.

Young’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Volunteers from the Lewisport area are asked to support “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” by setting up US Flags for the funeral of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin D. Young. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Lewisport Community Center (15 Pell Street) at 3:30 p.m. May 13. Comfortable walking shoes and work gloves are recommended. The flags will remain up until May 16.

Visitation will be at the Gibson and Son Funeral Home (315 Caroline Street) May 15 from 10 a.m. until noon. The funeral service will be at noon. After the funeral service concludes, the community is encouraged to line the escort route to the cemetery.

Young will be buried on May 15 in Lewisport, Kentucky.