Funeral held for Evansville shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Family and friends remembered Mariah Strother as she was laid to rest Monday. The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate the shooting that took her life May 30.

Strother along with Keijuan Baker and one unnamed person were shot at a Conoco gas station in Evansville. Strother died at the scene while Baker died a short time later at a local hospital. The third victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

There have been no arrests in connection to the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

