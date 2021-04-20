Funeral scheduled for 19-year-old killed in weekend shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville teenager shot and killed after a birthday party will be laid to rest this week. Police are still searching for who shot him.

Visitation services for Kielyn Toone, 19, will be Wednesday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Heritage Baptist Church.

Toone died Saturday when he was shot in the head after a birthday party at a community center. Officers say there are still a lot of unknowns with Toone’s death.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or call the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)