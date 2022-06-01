FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A funeral date has been set for the mayor of Fairfield, Dr. Michael Dreith.

Dr. Dreith, 65, of Fairfield, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on May 28 in a local hospital. According to the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois, Dr. Dreith had a background in radio, was a Trustee of the village of Bethalto, and even held high-ranking positions within both community colleges and universities. The obituary says that he was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Fairfield and had been a Sunday School Teacher at several churches throughout his life.

According to the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home, funeral services for Dr. Dreith will be held at 10 a.m. on June 4 with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Frontier Community College Foundation, Cornerstone Community Church, Trimpe Middle School Athletic Department, or Guardian Angel Bassett Rescue, and will be accepted at the Funeral Home.