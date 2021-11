OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Funeral services were held on Wednesday for a Brescia University baseball player who died in a car accident last week.

Jacob Crabtree was a sophomore at Brescia, played as an outfielder for the Bearcats and was studying to become a physical therapist. Crabtree was also a graduate of Daviess County High School. He was 19.

Services were held at Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro.