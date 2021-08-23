Funeral services scheduled for former KY state rep Brent Yonts

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Funeral services get underway Monday for former Kentucky state representative Brent Yonts, who died last week after a battle with COVID-19.

Yonts served Kentucky’s 15th district from 1997 through 2016.

His family says Yonts was fully vaccinated but did have underlying health conditions.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. A walk-through visitation will be held Monday at the First Baptist Church in Greenville from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Masks will be required.