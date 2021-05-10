Funk in the City announces festival dates

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Funk in the City has announced the dates for monthly festivals in Haynie’s Corner, beginning with the Spring Funk in the City Art Festival. The annual festival will be held on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Funk in the City has worked with the Reopen Evansville Task Force and the Vanderburgh

County Health Department to plan the events. Admission to the 2021 Funk in the City events will be free, however, donations will be

accepted and donated to various local charities.

In addition to the annual Spring and Fall Funk in the City Art Festivals, there will be monthly

“mini” Funk events that will encourage attendees to shop and eat within the Haynie’s Corner

area.