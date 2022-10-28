EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.

Co-owner Charles Campbell says they didn’t realize what happened at first until another owner realized they were missing two chairs. After reviewing security footage revealing what happened, but not why the man stole two chairs, apparently at random.

A man who asked only to be referred to as Nic says he didn’t remember taking the chairs until after seeing the footage on social media. Why did he steal the chairs? Well, Nic says he’d been drinking, received a dare to steal the chairs, and “made a bad decision.”

Nic returned the chairs Friday afternoon, apologizing to Campbell for the incident. Campbell says he wasn’t worried so much about the chairs themselves, but rather “the principle” of someone coming up and stealing property that isn’t theirs.

Now that the great chair caper of 2022 is over, Campbell says he feels bad for Nic but wishes he would’ve reached out to let the bar know what happened to the chairs before they made the social media post.

As for Nic, he says he’s learned a lesson and is officially retiring from drunken dares.