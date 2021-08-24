Future site of Pratt Industries paper mill officially annexed

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The site of the future Pratt Industries paper mill was annexed by the Henderson City Commission on Tuesday.

The project was originally announced on July 29 by Governor Andy Beshear. The new development is expected to bring at least 320 jobs to the area. The executive chairman of Pratt Industries says it will be the most advanced environmentally friendly mill built and will make recycled paper products.

Construction is expected to start early next year. The miss is expected to be built by 2023 while another facility is scheduled to be completed by 2026.