Gabe’s Tower demolition continues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Monday began the third week of demolition on Gabe’s Tower.

The tower has been knocked down and contractors used a wrecking ball to take down most of the building.

Crews were seen using excavators to separate the debris into piles Monday.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

