Gabe’s Tower demolition continues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Demolition on Gabe’s Tower continued on Tuesday.

Workers resumed using a wrecking ball to take down the upper floors of the 13 story building.

The covering at the front entrance was torn down as part of Monday’s start of the removal of the once iconic building.

Contractors say once the upper floors are removed, they’ll use excavators to remove the rest of the building.

The process is expected to take at least several weeks.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

