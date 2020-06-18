Gabe’s Tower demolition draws crowd

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As contractors continue tearing down Gabe’s Tower in Owensboro, it’s becoming quite a show. The demolition is drawing crowds since it started last week.

The demolition keeps going and a crowd keeps gathering.

“We’ve been coming down here everyday,” said Anita Hamrick of Owensboro, who was watching the demolition with her husband.

“It’s something to watch. It’s interesting to see it coming down,” adds Melanie Hardesty of Owensboro.

They stay in their vehicles, with their eyes and phones glued to that former tower.

“I’ve come in here several times and I’d say, ‘Well, look at all the people here. We’re not the only ones,'” said Hamrick.

“I’ve seen them back up here with trucks and have their cold drinks, just like watching a theater or a movie,” adds Lannie Bolton of McLean County.

People have been parking by the tower since demolition started last Monday. Some here to see a rare site in this city.

“My son loves to watch construction sites, so we’ve just got something to get us out of the house, and he comes to watch it all fall down,” said Cheryl Day of Owensboro, who brought her two kids to watch it.

“You want to watch it come down. Every day, it’s a little bit more and more, you don’t get to see a wrecking ball aorund Owensboro much,” adds Hardesty.

The memories of what the tower was keep coming up as the building keeps coming down.

“I’d come to this thing years ago when they first opened it. I’ll never forget it,” said Bolton.

“I was just talking to an older gentleman a few minutes ago. He said he was here watching the foundation being poured years ago. That was pretty cool. He watched it come up and he’s watching it come down,” Day recalled.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)