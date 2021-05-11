Gallery renovation planned for Evansville Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Museum is going to be under renovation soon.

The Board of Trustees of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science has approved a plan to renovate a portion of the Museum’s art galleries. The funds were provided by an anonymous donor.

Renovations are planned for the end of May and are anticipated to last for about 12 weeks. In preparation for the construction work, “A Celebration of Women” is temporarily closed to the public until September. Access to the temporary exhibition “Expert Tattooing in the Midwest” is not affected.