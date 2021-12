OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department needs your help identifying thieves across the city.

The images come from OPD’s Facebook page, where they regularly update when suspects are under investigation.

Case # 21-84475

Case # 21-82125

Case # 21-101223

Case # 21-101072

Case # 21-101564

Case # 21-102158

If you have any information about these people of interest, OPD asks you to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.