EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Initially opened in 2019, Game Room Alley is back with new games and returning favorites! Located at 317 Main Street, Game Room Alley serves as a spot for all ages.

Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) say it’s been stocked with games and landscaped spots to sit and relax. Moveable tables and chairs were placed in the alley to make it easier to find a comfortable spot.

Last year, artist Tad Kaufman finished a mural in the alley titled “The Honey Machine”. According to EID, the mural is the first in the community to incorporate gas meter infrastructure and was done with the permission and guidance from CenterPoint Energy.

“My goal as an artist is to inspire others – to take a picture, start a conversation, question my art, or be inspired to create art themselves,” said Tad. “I love my art to be bold, colorful, and original with a touch of the weird and whimsical.”

Downtown Evansville officials encourage you to enjoy the space during their Spring Wine Walk hosted Friday, April 22 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Game Room Alley is a placemaking project funded by Downtown property owners through the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.