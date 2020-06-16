Garth Brooks performing virtually in Tri-State next weekend

REO, Ind. (WEHT) – Country music legend Garth Brooks is performing virtually in the Tri-State next weekend.
The Holiday Drive in in Reo is one of 300 outdoor theaters that will show the Brooks concert. The concert will also originate from a drive-in.
Tickets for the even are still available through Ticketmaster.com and cost $100 each.
(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)
