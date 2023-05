HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan will make a stop at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday, August 5.

According to OVG360, provider of venue management to the Owensboro Sportscenter, this is part of Allan’s Ruthless Tour.

Tickets will start at $29 and will go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. You can purchase at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or by calling 270-297-9932.