EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – American country music artist Gary Allan returns to the Old National Events Plaza with The Ruthless Tour: 25 Years the Hard Way.

“This is a montage of everything I have done since my last album. It’s what I love. I remain influenced by the ‘90s – as well as by the ‘80s. Twenty-six tracks were cut for this album. Then I went back to the studio and recorded three or four more tracks. Then I returned for two more. From each of these many sessions, I pulled out the cool stuff that I wanted on the record,” Allan says of Ruthless. The press release says fans can expect to hear music from Ruthless, an album he calls his most commanding work ever.

According to a press release, Gary Allans’ albums have produced 26 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including number one hits ‘Man to Man,’ ‘Tough Little Boys,’ ‘Nothing On but the Radio,’ and ‘Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).’ Allen has been nominated for this work by the American Country Awards, Academy of Country Music and CMT Flameworthy Video Music Awards.

The Gary Allen concert will happen August 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza, which is located at 715 Locust Street in Evansville. Tickets start at $36.50 plus applicable fees and tax, and they can be bought here. Tickets go on sale nationally on May 26 at 10 a.m.