HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –Wabash County jail had to move its inmate population on Tuesday due to a gas leak.

The jail’s staff detected a possible gas leak from within the jail. Mt. Carmel Public Utility was contacted to check the jail for a leak.

MCPU determined there was in fact a leak in the basement area of the jail that had traveled to the lobby area.

The gas was shut off to the building, and all inmates were transported to the White County Jail in Carmi, Illinois. The leak was isolated in the front part of the jail.

Once the leak has been repaired, the jail will be back in service.