NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated.

According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they were able to evacuate residents in the area.

Warrick County Dispatch Reverse 911 system was activated, officials say, and that was able to notify other residents to shelter in place.

CenterPoint Energy was called to the scene to stop the leak. Crews were in the area for about an hour and a half to fix the issue.