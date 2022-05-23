MCCUTCHANVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Emergency crews were called to a gas leak Monday afternoon after a contact crew struck a gas and electrical line while digging.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Windemere Drive after hearing word of the incident. They say the area was evacuated and residents were kept on the perimeter while emergency crews worked to stop the leak.

VCSO says CenterPoint Energy crews located the lines and stopped the gas leak, advising that electrical power would be restored to the residents sometime Monday night.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Officials say residents were able to return to their homes and there is no longer any reported danger.