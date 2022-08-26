Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas today, but it did not last long. Gas at the Motor Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4 this afternoon.

Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by filling up a truck. She says the bill usually hits the triple digits.

“”I feel great about that. I get tired of filling up vehicles up for over $100 and it looks like I just hit $57.84 on a truck that usually costs us $150,” she says.

Another driver, Theresa Grant, also lives in Evansville. She says it usually takes at least $40 to fill up her car.

“What is amazing is that it is going to cost me $24.79 to fill up my car. It’s amazing because now I can go to places, I need to go to like doctors or wherever I need to go and take my daughter,” she says.

Americans for prosperity contacted the Motor Mark, asking them if they wanted to be a part of the Cost of Washington National Tour. Since June, the organization has been traveling to the 36 states where they have a chapter. They drop the price of gas to $2.38 a gallon, mirroring the average price of a gallon on the first day of the Biden Administration. At first, their plan was to make 20 to 30 stops.

“It’s ballooned the fast- because we saw the need, we saw the interest, and obviously the people coming in for the cheap gas,” says Josh Webb, the Indiana Director of Americans for Prosperity.

Now, they have made over 100 stops, eight of which are here in the Hoosier state.

“There are always lines, always people wanting to come,” he says.

Webb hopes an event like this helps connect the community with local legislators.

“To highlight the policies and that are causing inflation across the economy and connect them with good policies that keep the prices low permanently,’ he says.

The group says their last stop in the Hoosier State will be in southern Indianapolis.