Gas prices continue to rise in the Tri-State

Gas prices at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., (AP file/Nam Y. Huh)

(WEHT)– Gas prices are roughly $1 more than they were in 2020. If you stopped to fill up recently, you probably noticed the price at the pump just keeps getting higher. According to AAA the price at the pump is rising, but Indiana and Kentucky are reporting gas prices lower than the national average of $3.19.

In 2020, gas prices in Evansville, Indiana, averaged around $2. Now, it’s closing in on $3.10.

In Henderson, Kentucky, gas was roughly $1.90 in 2020. Now it’s approaching $3.00 a gallon.

The same metrics hold true in Illinois, but its gas prices are steadily higher prices than both Indiana and Kentucky.

