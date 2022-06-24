EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Several cars are lined up at Busler’s Enterprises at the intersection of Diamond and St. Joseph and it’s easy to see why when you look at their gas prices.

Unleaded gas is being sold at the station for $3.69 until 5 p.m. as part of the CountryMark Fueling Freedom program. Diesel is also being sold for less than $5.00.

According to a press release, CountryMark will donate 50 cents for every gallon of fuel pumped to local organizations with a mission supporting local military families. In 2021, CountryMark raised more than $53,000 for organizations supporting local military families.