(WEHT)- As gas prices surge past record levels across the Tri-State, drivers across the region are looking for ways to stretch out their fuel efficiency. At the same time, however, law enforcement agencies are warning people about the looming possibility of gas thefts or siphoning.

While gas thefts are fairly rare in the Tri-State, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted tips to Facebook on Tuesday including parking in a well-lit area or a garage. Elsewhere in the region, Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder says there are tell-tale signs of gas theft, adding that thieves will often leave the hose or siphon behind or leave the fuel tank door open.

But how about making improving fuel efficiency to delay trips back to the gas station? Evansville Auto Repair mechanic Daniel Harrison says an ounce of prevention is better and cheaper than a pound of cure. Harrison says reducing unneeded cargo can lighten the load for car engines, helping them run more efficiently.

AAMCO tips for fuel efficiency

Properly inflate tires

Avoid idling

Drive safely at moderate speeds

Travel light & check the engine light

Travel efficiently

Get car serviced regularly

Harrison adds that there are simple things to check to make sure cars run better, including tire pressure and checking engine fluids. Harrison also warns that postmarket products designed to improve fuel efficiency may not work as well as people hope, saying there’s no product proven to improve efficiency 20 percent. If there was, Harrison says someone would already have found it and sold it.