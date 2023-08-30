HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – To celebrate 10 years of service in the Tri-State, GaylaCake Bakery will offer free cake to everyone on August 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Earlier this year, Gayla Bell, the owner of GaylaCake, decided to reduce her bakery hours to focus on her wedding and other custom cake business. The storefront remains open for walk-in Wednesdays to give customers an opportunity to purchase cupcakes, cheesecake bites, cream horns, cookies and other specialty items only made by GaylaCake.

GaylaCake Bakery is located at 320 north Main Street in Evansville.