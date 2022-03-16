GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says two suspects claim someone shot at them. GCSO says that the suspects allegedly tried to rob a property before getting pulled over in a traffic stop.

GCSO says that on March 15 around 9:30 p.m. Owensville Marshal Rodger Leister saw a pickup truck traveling North on State Road 65 with no headlights and two flat tires. Marshal Leister conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on State Road 65 near Water Tower Road.

GCSO says that Marshal Leister identified the two people inside the truck as Zachary D. Burns, 24, of Fort Branch, and Justin K. Prater, 26, of Mt. Carmel. GCSO says that during the stop the two suspects said they had just been shot at, and while Marshal Leister was still talking to them Gibson County Central Dispatch said there had been a shots fired call near Main and North Street in Owensville. GCSO says that Marshal Leister placed both suspects under investigative detention while Deputy Zach Lienemann and Deputy Brian Naads went to speak with the other party involved in the shooting.

GCSO says that law enforcement officials learned that both Burns and Prater had been previously involved in burglarizing the property when the homeowner’s grandson tried to detain them at gunpoint. GCSO says that the suspects tried to flee in their vehicle and the victim’s grandson shot both side tires in an attempt to stop them. GCSO says that the suspects’ vehicle was able to leave the property, and was stopped not long afterwards by Marshal Leister.

GCSO says that after an investigation, both Burns and Prater were arrested and charged with:

Attempted Burglary

Trespass

Possession of Marijuana

Attempted Theft

According to GCSO, Burns and Prater were taken to the Gibson County Jail where they remain incarcerated. GCSO says that Burns has a bond of $1,250 and Prater has a bond of $2,500.