GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday that multiple fires near I-65 and I-69 have closed I-69 northbound lanes just south of the Mackey exit while crews work on one of the fires.

Officials say the fires started from a vehicle towing other cars. Officials say the fire was put out and one lane of traffic is now open in each direction on I-69.

