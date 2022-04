GIBSON CO, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says that an app that allows people to check out recent bookings is back online.

GCSO says that since Mobile Patrol has been back online for the last twenty-four hours, they are considering it mostly fixed. GCSO does note that there might be a few minor things they still need to fix, but Mobile Patrol is working.

People can download the app through Google Play or Apple’s App Store.