GCSO: Owensville man forces victim into vehicle so he can drink

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – A man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he forced another person into his vehicle and made them take him to an undisclosed location so he could drink alcohol.

The incident was called in around 6:22 p.m. Monday, and police were sent to the area Kynan Wade Glover, 42, of Owensville, had reportedly been taken. Police were unable to locate Glover’s vehicle at that time and placed a BOLO for his truck.

Police say Glover’s truck was eventually found in front of his residence, where they attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. They say he then ran inside his home through his garage.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found Glover inside the home and placed him under arrest. Glover was taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Glover has been charged with criminal confinement, misdemeanor battery, and resisting law enforcement. He is being held on a $750 bond.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)