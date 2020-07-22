GD Ritzy’s closing dining rooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — GD Ritzy’s says it’s closing its dining rooms due to COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, July 22.

No employees have tested positive, but the company says it wants to keep customers and staff safe during the pandemic.

The restaurant says the decision to go drive-thru only is temporary.

Last week, Bonefish Grill closed its dining room after an employee tested positive.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)